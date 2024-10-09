Tommy Dreamer Explains Why First Two-Hour WWE Raw Felt 'Weird'

This past Monday marked the first "WWE Raw" that was only two-hours since moving to the three-hour format in 2012. The change has been met by a mixed reaction from fans, as some have been clamoring for the show to become two hours for years due to it often feeling too long, while others feel that losing the additional hour leaves less room to feature their favorite stars and hurts quality. One person who wasn't thrilled with WWE's first two-hour "Raw" in 12 years was ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, who said on "Busted Open After Dark" that the new format will ultimately derail storylines.

"I left this show scratching my pony-tailed head ... I felt 'Raw' was weird tonight. Seth Rollins promo, excellent. Again, we love Seth Rollins. And then it's interrupted by Jey Uso. Here's the crowd. We're all yeeting ... it looked like there was tension between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. And like Seth was almost pissed off that Jey came out there for his match. And I'm just like, there is, this is what I was telling you last week. When there's a now one hour gone from your television show, a lot of people are going to lose real estate on 'Monday Night Raw.' And I felt that missing hour hurt a lot of stories."

Dreamer also felt that WWE was trying to intertwine too many storylines this past Monday, and expressed confusion with babyfaces having tension between each other. Luckily for Dreamer, "Raw" might return to its three-hour format this coming January when the brand moves to Netflix.

