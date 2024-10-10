Eric Bischoff Says This Moment From WWE Bad Blood 2024 Was 'Perfectly Executed'

Eric Bischoff has been sharing his takes on the recent WWE Bad Blood PLE, and the veteran seems very thrilled with the show. He notably pointed out how Goldberg's appearance was a "freaking stroke of brilliance," and in the same episode of "83 Weeks," he explained why having the WWE Hall of Famer involved in a brief segment with GUNTHER excites him for what could potentially lie ahead.

Advertisement

"I thought it was an excellent moment, and so perfectly freaking executed from a wrestling story point of view," Bischoff boldly claimed. According to the former WCW boss, while it might just have been a single scene, it had all the characteristics of a good movie. "They did a great job with the pull apart, it looked very believable, nobody can do it better than Bill." Bischoff further recalled thinking that the standoff between Goldberg and GUNTHER would've led to an announced match between them at Saudi Arabia. "Just as I went, 'Hmm, that's kind of interesting, I didn't think Bill would do that again?' Boom! Here comes Sami Zayn, it was just a perfect swerve and set up," he said.

For a while, there were some rumors that Goldberg could have gone to AEW to retire, but Bischoff claims that's something he couldn't even imagine. "They [AEW] need stability — look I love Bill, we're good friends, but Bill's an intense guy," Bischoff said, noting that Goldberg can easily change his tune and become a nightmare to work with. "Right now, Tony Khan doesn't need any volatility, he needs stability, so I can't see that happening."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.