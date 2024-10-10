ROH To Feature Match Close To Tony Khan's Heart

Despite the modern incarnation of ROH having its own identity, the letters ROH will always be synonymous with the ground-breaking company that revolutionized independent wrestling in the 2000s. AEW President Tony Khan was one of the company's supporters during his college days, and to celebrate the history of ROH, the weekly "ROH on HonorClub" shows have started to present classic ROH matches with fresh commentary from Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman.

The first match showcased was Samoa Joe's legendary clash with Kenta Kobashi, and during the recent media call to promote AEW WrestleDream, Khan revealed the next match to be showcased is one very close to his heart. "This week going into WrestleDream, given the stakes in the match and given everything Bryan Danielson's brought to the table and this great run he's having as AEW World Champion. Since it was ROH where I first became familiar with Bryan, this week I wanted to show Bryan in one of the two matches that really made me a huge ROH fan. So I mentioned one that was shown last week which was Samoa Joe vs. Kenta Kobashi, that was one of the two DVDs I bought when I was in college that really got me into ROH, the other one, I think it was more recent at the time if I recall was Bryan Danielson vs. KENTA."

Bryan Danielson's match with KENTA from ROH Glory by Honor V in 2006 is often regarded as one of the company's best, and one of the best matches Danielson had during his time as ROH World Champion. ROH became KENTA's American home while he wrestled for Pro Wrestling NOAH in the 2000s, having classic bouts against Low Ki, Nigel McGuinness, and Davey Richards.

