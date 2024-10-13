Bronson Reed Reflects On NXT Babyface Run & WWE Main Roster Heel Run

When Bronson Reed was called up to "WWE Raw" in 2022, he quickly proved to be one of the most physically impressive stars on the main roster, but in the last several months, the former North American Champion has become a must-see heel on the brand due to his unpredictable attacks, brawling with the likes of Braun Strowman and Sheamus, and also hitting his Tsunami finisher on as many people as possible. Reed's recent success makes it easy to forget that he was originally booked as a babyface on "WWE NXT," and while speaking with "Insight," Reed went into detail about feeling more comfortable wrestling as a heel.

Advertisement

"I think Hunter always saw it. Obviously, I don't think the other higher-ups saw it for whatever reason. I was babyface at the time. I've always said I work better as a heel, and I tried to push for that in 'NXT,' and it didn't happen. They wanted to keep me as babyface, which is fine. Now that I'm back, I've been able to be a heel, but I sort of still was on the back burner for the first year or so ... They always know that they can get a good match out of me. But it's those extra things that I think have elevated me in the last three months or so, which is attacking people, and all the backstage stuff and just some viral moments."

One of the first people Reed attacked to kickoff his recent rampage was Seth Rollins, who returned to "Raw" last week when he cost Reed his Last Monster Standing match against Strowman.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.