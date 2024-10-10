Video: WWE Star Baron Corbin Shares Video Driving Through Storm & Debris From Milton

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and other areas are still recovering from the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which did unprecedented damage to them. AEW star Adam Copeland has been assisting FEMA workers in Asheville, NC. Cash Wheeler started a GoFundMe for the area which has reached various big names in the wrestling world. Now Hurricane Milton is ravaging Florida, home to many in the business. Former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin's in-laws live in an area affected by Milton, and Corbin shared a video of downed trees, wild winds, and rain, though his truck was seemingly keeping him from having too much difficulty.

Advertisement

"Had to drive to the in-laws. It's getting wild but the hummer gives zero F's," Corbin wrote last night, just as the hurricane was beginning to make landfall in Florida. The storm has already done great damage to the state, with the roof to Tampa's Tropicana Field, home to various WWE events, having been completely shredded by the wind, rain, and debris.

Had to drive to the in-laws. It's getting wild but the hummer gives zero F's pic.twitter.com/CTkCJ9NG65 — Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) October 10, 2024

The storm made landfall on Wednesday as a category 3, and has left millions without power. A majority of WWE's developmental operations are located in the state, with the WWE Performance Center, where "WWE NXT" is filmed, located in Orlando, and various WWE Superstars besides Corbin also live in the state. AEW is also based out of the headquarters of the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, FL, which was hit by the storm, though it had weakened a small modicum by the time it reached the city's location in Eastern Florida.

Advertisement