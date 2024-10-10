WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Addresses Possibility Of Wrestling A Match

"WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce has become so well known for his role that it's easy to forget that he was once an accomplished wrestler. For almost 20 years, Pearce was a staple of the independent wrestling scene, most notably winning the NWA World Heavyweight Championship five times. Since retiring in 2014 and signing with WWE in 2015 though, Pearce has stayed out of the ring, instead focusing on his duties as "Raw" GM, producer, and director of live events.

Appearing on "Chaotic Good Sports," Pearce discussed wrestling again, something that he admitted doesn't really interest him. He noted that this stance often catches fans off guard.

"It's funny because wrestling fans today, especially the WWE Universe, they don't...it's like, their jaws drop when I say it," Pearce said. "'Why don't you wrestle?' 'I don't want to.' 'What?! Huh?!' I had so many perfect days in the sun. I took so many bumps, I had the time of my life for 20 years and was fortunate enough to have the amount of tools in the toolbox necessary for someone to open the door to a new path way. So it's like I say, 'Walk your path with passion, and when you get to the end, redefine that path and walk it again.'

"I've had multiple paths in pro wrestling, and I'm walking them all man. I love every single one of them. And listen, if the time comes and they say 'Listen, we need you to have a match,' brother, I will get my hands dirty. I got my hands dirty last night with Bronson Reed a little bit. I am certainly capable. But am I looking to do that, particularly on a full time basis? Hell no. I am good. I'm good just telling people 'It is official.'"

