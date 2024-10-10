Tommaso Ciampa Says DIY Is The 'Natural Go-To' Opponent For Reported WWE Signees MCMG

For the last few months, reports have circulated indicating that the Motor City Machine Guns were bound for WWE. That news was seemingly confirmed by a video package played on last week's "WWE SmackDown," featuring imagery from the duo's hometown of Detroit, Michigan. Making an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," WWE star Tommaso Ciampa explained why he's excited to get in the ring with MCMG.

"I think that's the natural go-to," Ciampa said. "For whatever reason — whether it's our styles or just our size — everyone seems to always pair us and those guys together. They've influenced tag team wrestling for two decades now. We've taken stuff from them and concepts from them and ideas from them. I've never actually wrestled either one of them, in singles or tag, in my entire career."

Ciampa then explained that he and especially Gargano already have good relationships with the duo, which would make working together even more enjoyable. As far as opponents go, Ciampa views Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin at the top of his list.

The conversation also touched on the tag team division's current place in WWE. While Ciampa believes that things are going well, there's always room to improve. He feels that Shelley and Sabin could do a lot to liven the division up, and believes that the WWE fans will take to the tag team right away.

While initial reports claimed that the Machine Guns were bound for WWE NXT, it now seems much more likely that they'll debut directly on the main roster. While Shelley has previously made some appearances in the promotion alongside his other tag team partner, KUSHIDA, it will be Sabin's first time wrestling in WWE.

