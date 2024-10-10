Bully Ray Says This Was WWE NXT's Match Of The Night

The second week of "WWE NXT" on The CW came off without a hitch. There was just as much to see this week as on the premiere last Tuesday. Of the scheduled matches during this week's lineup was Oba Femi's North American Championship defense against Tony D'Angelo, which saw the "Don of 'NXT'" gain his first-ever victory for the belt. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had a lot to say about this match, including how he arguably called the brawl the match of the night.

"Let's talk about the match of the night, in my opinion: Oba Femi, who's just a freaking beast, animal, jacked to the nines, almost like a modern-day Ahmed Johnson ... takes on Tony D'Angelo with the Family at ringside. I gotta tell you, folks ... I almost thought that Oba was going to mop the floor with Tony," Bully pointed out on "Busted Open Radio." "But I gotta tell you, as this match went on, these two men brought it. I think when Oba mushed D'Angelo, he lit a fire under him, which I absolutely love ... So, this is a very good, very hard-hitting match ... These guys worked so hard, so strong, so aggressive. They won that crowd over."

Coming into this title fight, Femi reached a career milestone of carrying the North American Championship for 274 days, the longest any wrestler has held the belt since its inception in 2018. Knowing this, D'Angelo might raise the stakes and keep the title a day or two longer to even the odds. However, that is a long-term projection. For now, this is the second singles and fourth overall title D'Angelo has held since his debut in 2021. A victory celebration will be held next Tuesday.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.