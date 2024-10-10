WWE's CM Punk Names Current Wrestling Talent He'd Want As Backup In A Bar Fight

CM Punk is probably the most famous straight-edge wrestler in history, but even the straight-laced and sober have to defend themselves from time to time. In a new interview with "The Rich Eisen Show," Punk was asked which current WWE stars he'd want on his side, should he ever end up in a bar fight against 50 men.

"I'm taking Bron Breakker," Punk said quickly. "I am taking Shayna Baszler, she's with me. She's my homie. I feel like Braun Strowman is a good pick for this type of situation. Nicest guy in the world, but if 'Hey we gotta get out of here, make a hole,' he's making a hole."

The final pick for CM Punk's possible barroom brawl WarGames team strays slightly off the map, as Punk named former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

"There has been ... some situations in the early 2000s where maybe somebody who looked like me and somebody who looked a lot like Samoa Joe were in similar situations to as you described," Punk chuckled, assured that the statute of limitations had run out on whatever acts were committed in said bars.

Punk is no stranger to altercations, as he was fired from AEW for getting in a backstage squabble with Jack Perry at AEW All In in 2023, which Samoa Joe happened to be on hand to help break up. The altercation was Punk's second high-profile blow-up, as he'd recently returned from a suspension following a similar backstage fight with Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson in 2022, an incident commonly referred to as "Brawl Out."

