Major Update On WWE Contract Status Of Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

Last month, reports indicated that WWE officials had recently approached the likes of WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, and "The Eradicator" Rhea Ripley about potentially renewing their contracts with the company. Since then, WWE has made significant progress on at least one of those discussions, as a new report claims that Ripley is close to putting ink to paper.

According to PWI Elite, Ripley and WWE have agreed to terms for a new long-term deal, with only the signatures needed to finalize it. In regard to when this contract is expected to be signed, it is said to be "just a matter of time."

Ripley's new deal would reportedly keep her with WWE for another 5 years once it is officially signed and sealed. Additionally, Ripley would receive a "considerable" financial raise.

Ripley first appeared in WWE as a part of the 2017 Mae Young Classic, where she progressed to the second round. Fast forward seven years, Ripley is a Grand Slam Champion for the company. Currently, she finds herself in a continued feud with Morgan and the recently-returned Raquel Rodriguez. At WWE Bad Blood, Ripley challenged Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship, with Dominik Mysterio hanging up above from a shark cage. Unfortunately for Ripley, even that was not enough to regain the title, as Rodriguez made a surprise resurgence by attacking Ripley and causing a disqualification.

As of now, the state of WWE's contracts talks with Morgan and Jax remains unclear. The latter also competed at Bad Blood, specifically defending her title against "The Role Model" Bayley.