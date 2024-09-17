WWE Attempting To Sign Three Major Stars To Contract Extensions

For all intents and purposes, 2024 has been the year of jumps, with wrestlers going from WWE to AEW, and vice versa. It doesn't appear the bidding wars between AEW and WWE will be dying out either, with AEW seemingly poised to come into more money if reports regarding their new TV rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery are true.

Advertisement

That deal may be a big reason that WWE is now looking to lock in some key talents. PWInsider Elite reports that WWE has recently approached Rhea Ripley, WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax about signing new long-term extensions. Other unnamed talents have also been approached this, with it being said that this is occurring even with talents currently have plenty of time left on their WWE contracts, as WWE has become more aggressive in locking talent in.

All three of Jax, Morgan, and Ripley represent arguably the biggest stars WWE currently has in their women's division. Jax, who re-signed with WWE last September after being released in 2021, has arguably had the best year of her career in 2024, having won the Queen of the Ring tournament in May and the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. She has also found herself involved in a storyline with Tiffany Stratton, developing a friendship with her despite Stratton holding the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Morgan and Ripley's feud has dominated "Raw," with Morgan winning the Women's World Title shortly after Ripley vacated it, followed by Morgan turning the Judgement Day against Ripley. The two are currently scheduled to face off again at Bad Blood in a few weeks, where Ripley will look to regain the Women's World Title and avenge a loss to Morgan at SummerSlam.