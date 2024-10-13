Kevin Nash Likens WWE's Montreal Screwjob To American National Tragedy

There's been nothing quite like the "Montreal Screwjob" in wrestling, before or since, especially in terms of how many people saw it. While there have been unscripted moments in wrestling, this one came about as close to an "I remember exactly where I was" experience as fans will find. Because of that, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash made a provocative comparison to another shocking moment in history.

"The Montreal Screwjob is our JFK assassination," Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast.

To put Nash's quote into context, he was not suggesting a Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels match was a tragedy of proportions of a presidential assassination. Rather, Nash was responding to a fan-submitted comment that suggested if the Screwjob were a work, it would be the greatest work of all time, especially with all the main players maintaining kayfabe 30 years later. Some fans still believe a conspiracy that suggests Bret Hart was in on it. Nash's remark was pointing out the enormous effort the lie would require to maintain.

For those who buy into the conspiracy, nothing will convince them otherwise, including Netflix's six-part docuseries "Mr. McMahon," which offered fresh insights from those involved. One revelation came from Triple H, who claimed that the Screwjob was his idea. A work would also require Vince McMahon to sacrifice his eye, both for Hart's one-in-a-million loogie and later his fist.

"I couldn't have given a man more than what I gave Vince McMahon," Hart said in the documentary. "None of that meant anything when Vince screwed me that day in Montreal."

McMahon's taped explanation of events, which has become known as the "Bret Screwed Bret" speech, was instrumental in transitioning McMahon from a behind-the-scenes figurehead to a full-blown heel.