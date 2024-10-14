WWE Legend The Undertaker Addresses Logan Paul's In-Ring Style

Logan Paul's unlikely jump from being a YouTube influencer to a pro wrestler has made many veterans of the industry believe he's a breakout star who will someday capture world championships in WWE.

Paul has already impressed The Undertaker, and "The Deadman" recently had even more good things to say about him in an episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast. Paul is known for his high-risk moves, which The Undertaker analyzed, explaining why the most important thing about high-risk maneuvers is hitting the ropes properly.

Advertisement

"If a foot slips? (...) When you're ready to launch and your foot slips off? You're helpless. There's nothing you can do," the legend warned.

The Undertaker further opined that missing the move would also result in getting hurt, but would not stop the wrestler from getting up unless they land awkwardly. "If your foot slips while you're about to do that launch, dude? You're over — you're done," he added.

Interestingly, The Undertaker suggested that Paul might not be experienced enough to realize how important it is to land high-risk moves on seasoned veterans, who can expect the worst in a move. "The Deadman" was also known for his own "suicide dives" and recalled having to lawn dart himself once.

Advertisement

"I remember Kane coming up to me and goes, 'Don't worry. I'll be there.' And that's all I concentrated on," he recalled.

Undertaker explained that he had to hit several wrestlers with the move, including Vader, but knowing he had Kane made him confident enough to pull the move off.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.