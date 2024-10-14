WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff On Opponent Goldberg Should Face In Last Match

At Bad Blood, WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg attempted to attack World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER after "The Ring General" insulted him. WWE even teased a match between the two after Goldberg screamed "You're Next" into the camera once GUNTHER left the ring. But at 57, many have questioned if the former Universal Champion's next match could be his last.

During his Bad Blood reaction show on "83 Weeks," former WCW executive Eric Bischoff weighed in on the possibility of Goldberg retiring soon and explained that he'd choose "WWE Raw" star Bron Breakker as his final opponent.

"I would be using Bill to help get somebody over and I would look for an underdog. I'd look for somebody young or I'd look for something that had a story to it that you could tell without having six months of TV behind you — is there a way to use Rick Steiner's son ... you could use Rick, they've done a good job of establishing the Steiner brothers since WrestleMania, their name even came up a couple times tonight so the audience knows who they are and why they're being talked about. They also know the relationship with Bron and the connection to Bill going back to WCW."

Goldberg's most recent match was at Elimination Chamber 2022 when he was unable to recapture the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. His next match would also mark the twelfth time he's competed in singles competition since returning to WWE in 2016.

