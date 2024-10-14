Tommaso Ciampa Lays Out His Hopes For WWE's Tag Team Division

Through the last several weeks, "WWE Smackdown's" tag team division has proceeded to heat up, with the likes of The Bloodline, The Street Profits, and DIY putting on star-studded performances over the tag titles. The three teams often compete on the "WWE Smackdown" before a PLE and are given the time to produce high-profile matches, but have struggled to make it on pay-per-view.

In a recent interview with "The Battleground Podcast," one-half of DIY, Tommaso Ciampa, expressed happiness that the tag team division has grown over the last year on the blue brand. But, he revealed that his next goal is to ensure they start getting booked on PLEs.

"I always want more and I always want it to go faster. But I think that is the normal nature of any competitive business, like, you always want more than you're getting and you always want it to happen faster than it's happening. It's exciting to see tag teams getting that light shown on them, for example, the last two or three pay-per-views we've had pretty decent profile matches on Smackdown the night before. Now what we want is we got to get on the PLEs. You watch France crowd from home, you watch anything, you watch SummerSlam from home, and you're just like, 'Well that's the best crowd you're gonna get,'" said Ciampa.

DIY recently held the tag titles when they defeated A-Town Down Under on the "WWE Smackdown" before Money in the Bank in Toronto, Canada. However, just one month later they lost it to The Bloodline and have been trying to recapture the championships since.



