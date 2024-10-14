WWE Star Bronson Reed On What's Next & Who He's Working With Behind The Scenes

"Big" Bronson Reed has proven lately why he is a force to be reckoned with, and there's no telling what severe damage he may cause to declare his position to be the top guy. Reed proved that to be true a few weeks ago in the main event of a "Last Man Standing" match with Braun Strownman on "WWE Raw."

Despite losing, Reed believes the next step in his WWE career is to become not only the face of the red brand, but also of the company's future premium live events.

"I feel like what's next for me is the main event scene," Reed stated on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "I'm going to push as much to be, whether that's on 'Raw,' whether that's on PLEs, I'm going to try my best to stay within that main event scene."

To make that happen, Reed has taken steps to get feedback from two of WWE's most powerful and influential figureheads: Triple H and Paul Heyman. He mentioned that he and Heyman have been in constant contact since the beginning of this year, adding Heyman helps him understand what he possesses presently in the ring and more of what he can do with his tsunami-like reflexes.

"I'm working with, you know, people ... backstage with Hunter [Triple H]. I work a lot with Paul Heyman. I tell people all the time, like, the biggest influences of my career were my trainer, Harley Jackson, from Australia, then probably Hunter. But now, in the most recent, maybe the start of the year, I usually sit down and speak with Heyman every week at 'Raw,' and he's just a wealth of knowledge when it comes to wrestling," Reed added.

Now that the dust has settled with Strowman, Reed might get that prominent spot now that Seth Rollins has returned to "Raw."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.