Bully Ray Says This WWE Star's Signature Move Can Result In An 'Ugly Bump'

Many wrestlers have mastered the spear, from Edge to Roman Reigns, and now, former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. Most recently, Breakker showed off his skills with a trio of spears on "WWE Raw," hitting new champion Jey Uso and The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. While several stars can perform the spear, few have mastered taking one.

According to WWE Hall of Famer and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray, wrestlers train their bodies to better protect themselves the "right way," and said the spear, especially Breakker's, is difficult to take.

"That spear, you know it's coming. You see it's coming," he said. "You have time to think about it. So to stay there and take the spear on the floor, the same way you would take it in the ring, it's almost impossible to do. Go back and watch anybody who has taken the spear from Bron Breakker on the floor, since Bron Breakker has started doing the spear on the floor. None of them take it real pretty."

Bully Ray said it's more difficult because wrestlers can't stay loose and relax on the floor like they would in a wrestling ring. He called it an "ugly bump," because the body tenses up before impact.

"You know it's going to hit you but you know the fall on the concrete is going to be worse," Bully Ray said.

It's likely Breakker will be delivering even more spears to Uso after losing the Intercontinental Championship to him on "WWE Raw." After pretending that he was in friendly terms with Uso, Breakker speared everyone following Uso's first title defense against Woods.

