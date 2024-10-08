Bron Breakker Spears Everyone After Jey Uso Wins First WWE IC Title Defense On Raw

Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso retained his title on "WWE Raw" against the New Day's Xavier Woods, in his first televised title defense since defeating Bron Breakker last month, but Breakker made his presence known on the show by showing up and spearing everyone involved. Uso originally granted the shot to Kofi Kingston, but last week, Kingston gave the shot to Woods, as the pair's relationship has been strained over the last few weeks. Also last week, it looked like Breakker was content with his loss, and congratulated Uso during his victory celebration.

Advertisement

During the match, Woods seemed to be in control and hung Uso over the ring barricade. Woods jumped from the top of the stairs and hit a leg drop on the champion's back before getting him back in the ring. Woods went to the top, but ran right into a superkick from Uso. Uso then went to the top rope and hit an Uso Splash for the victory. Kingston helped Woods after the match and Uso attempted to help him up and shake his hand, but Woods gave him the cold shoulder and left the ring. Kingston caught up with his stablemate on the outside as Uso celebrated. Breakker came out of nowhere and delivered a spear to Uso in the ring. Kingston got in the ring to attempt to help, but also ate a spear before Woods rolled him out of the ring. Breakker ran around the ring to hit a "super spear" on Woods, then ran the ropes and hit a second spear to Uso.

Advertisement