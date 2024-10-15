AEW's Chris Jericho Says You'll Never See This Type Of Band On His Cruise

AEW star Chris Jericho, the mastermind behind Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise, has revealed the one type of band fans shouldn't expect to see aboard his vessel.

"It really is a party all across the board," Jericho said on "Busted Open Radio." "You'll never see a thrash band on the Jericho cruise, because that doesn't fit the vibe of what I'm looking for. I want you to be able to just walk through the entire boat with a drink, and stop and just have a good time. And that's kind of what we've done, which is why it's become such a hit over the last six years."

Even outside of wrestling, Jericho has shown a knack for promoting his brand. Beyond books, bands, and occasionally dancing with stars, he helms his namesake cruise which is set to sail for the sixth time in January 2025. The cruises are highlighted by the two things in the event's title aside from his own name: rock and wrestling. The cruise has partnered with ROH and AEW in years past, with several matches taking place on the deck, and has featured the likes of The Young Bucks and MJF, along with legends like Ric Flair and Jake "The Snake" Roberts. The January 22, 2020 episode of "AEW Dynamite" was even filmed aboard the Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea.

Jericho's decision to ban thrash metal on his cruise may surprise some, given the Fozzy singer's appreciation for all genres of rock and metal. His podcast "Talk is Jericho" has featured thrash legends like Slayer guitarist Kerry King and Anthrax's Scott Ian on more than one occasion. As far as Jericho's band, Fozzy, they often play aboard the cruise and occasionally play their wrestler frontman to the ring as well.

