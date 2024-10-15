AEW Star Mercedes Mone Opens Up About 'Living Legend,' WWE's Natalya

Throughout her nearly 20-year career, WWE star Natalya has built a reputation for helping younger female talent, assisting those trying to make a name for themselves in "WWE NXT," becoming one of the most reliable trainers for newer wrestlers.

One of those stars who Natalya helped develop is AEW star Mercedes Mone — formally known as Sasha Banks — who recently opened up about her relationship with Natalya in her newsletter "Mone Mag." She credited the former Smackdown Women's Champion for her guidance and positive feedback throughout her journey in WWE.

"Let me start with Natalya, an absolute legend in her own right. She's been wrestling longer than me and has helped shape so many careers, including mine. My first dark matches, some of my first NXT matches — Natalya was right there with me. I still remember being in the ring with her, and she would whisper things like 'You're doing great' or 'Amazing job,' honestly, that meant the world to me. Those little moments of encouragement, they stick with you. When I step in the ring with less-experienced talent, I try to pass that same energy along. It's all about building confidence because trust me, we've all been there," said Mone.

Natalya returned to WWE television this past September when she partnered with Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria to defeat the Pure Fusion Collective on "WWE Raw." Her return happened after a nearly three-month hiatus from the ring due to contract negotiations and time off for her mental health.

