WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Looks Back On His Journey To Professional Wrestling

Though he now serves as the authority figure for "WWE Raw," there was once a time when Adam Pearce was an active professional wrestler, working across the independent scene until deciding to step away from the ring in 2014 to coach in WWE. Pearce made a recent appearance on "Chaotic Good Sports" and explained how he first made his way into the industry at an early age.

During his time in high school, Pearce had wanted to become a professional football player, but suffered an injury that prevented that from happening. Pearce recalled feeling depressed and unsure of his future until a local public access TV show about wrestling caught his attention. It was there that he learned about the wide selection of independent promotions around the country, so Pearce contacted the show's hosts, who put him in touch with his first trainer.

"I go, 'Wait a minute. This is athletics, this is showmanship. This is something I can kind of sink my teeth into,'" Pearce said. "It gave me an avenue and a way out of being depressed, and a way forward, and I am eternally grateful."