WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Looks Back On His Journey To Professional Wrestling
Though he now serves as the authority figure for "WWE Raw," there was once a time when Adam Pearce was an active professional wrestler, working across the independent scene until deciding to step away from the ring in 2014 to coach in WWE. Pearce made a recent appearance on "Chaotic Good Sports" and explained how he first made his way into the industry at an early age.
During his time in high school, Pearce had wanted to become a professional football player, but suffered an injury that prevented that from happening. Pearce recalled feeling depressed and unsure of his future until a local public access TV show about wrestling caught his attention. It was there that he learned about the wide selection of independent promotions around the country, so Pearce contacted the show's hosts, who put him in touch with his first trainer.
"I go, 'Wait a minute. This is athletics, this is showmanship. This is something I can kind of sink my teeth into,'" Pearce said. "It gave me an avenue and a way out of being depressed, and a way forward, and I am eternally grateful."
Adam Pearce Remembers The Day He Fell In Love With Wrestling
While he didn't grow up dreaming of becoming a pro wrestler, Pearce was immediately struck with a passion for the industry when he began his training. The future "Raw" General Manager can even recall the exact date and location where he fell in love with the business.
"That happened on November 5, 1995 — the very first day I walked into that camp on the corner of Lawrence and Broadway in the north side of Chicago," Pearce continued. "When I walked in on that Sunday afternoon, Ace Steel ... was helping put the ring up, so I just jumped in."
Pearce immediately felt as though he was on a team, reminding him of his past in organized sports. The WWE performer felt as though he was a natural in the ring, and it didn't take long before he was given his first match. Fittingly, Pearce recalled that his former football teammates and many of his high school classmates came out to watch him perform in his debut.