JD McDonagh Discusses Squashing Beef With WWE Champ Cody Rhodes

Before establishing himself as JD McDonagh in WWE, Jordan Devlin soared through the rankings of the European independent wrestling scene, with a notable reign as OTT No Limits Champion. Unfortunately for the Irish star, his crowning moment took place in front of a depleted crowd at the 2017 OTT Being The Elite event. This dynamic came forth when the preceding triple-threat match, involving current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Flip Gordon, and Rey Fenix, overran on time. During a recent interview with "Irish Wrestling & Entertainment," McDonagh recalled him and Rhodes addressing the matter on his first day as an official "WWE Raw" roster member last year.

Advertisement

"I did [mend bridges]," McDonagh said. "My first day on Raw, we met up and we squashed the beef, the years-long beef. No, I'd gotten over it by that stage, of course. It's water under the bridge. Cody is a class act. I wasn't even sure he would remember who I was by the time I got to Raw, but he made a beeline for me and let me know that he was sorry about it. I said to him, 'Look, one day you're going to lose that title. You can put me over then.'"

Rhodes recently addressed the matter as well, noting that he was unaware that Dublin's last public train departed at 10:30pm. As such, Rhodes operated under the impression that his triple-threat had no time constraints, which meant he could further engage with the crowd and wrestle for another 10 minutes after the referee's call to wrap up the match.

Advertisement

Due to Rhodes' match going over on time and the public transportation leaving at a designated time, many fans were forced to exit the building before McDonagh's OTT No Limits Championship victory in the show's main event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Irish Wrestling & Entertainment" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.