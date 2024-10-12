CM Punk Shares Backstage Images Of Signing New WWE Contract At Survivor Series 2023

Fans of CM Punk rejoiced when the "Second City Saint" returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Clips of the moment went viral in the wrestling social media space, with many speculating what his first move would be. Since then, Punk has recovered from an injury and feuded with Drew McIntyre.

However, the veteran recently shared two behind-the-scenes images of him actually signing his contract with Triple H. Since the star shared the images on his Instagram Story, they'll likely be found elsewhere on the internet by the time some fans read this article, but the two pictures were definitely behind-the-scenes images. The first photo showed an incognito Punk, wearing a hoodie and face mask with Triple H in the background closing an elevator door behind them. The next image was simply of Punk signing the WWE contract, notably wearing the white t-shirt and sporting the haircut fans would later see him in when he'd walk out at the end of the premium live event.

Punk previously revealed that his deal with WWE came about only days before Survivor Series. The veteran claimed that he got a call from Nick Khan in November that year, where they discussed his AEW firing and confirmed when he'd be ready to get back into action. The two then exchanged potential debut times over the phone, and eventually locked in on Survivor Series because of the show taking place in Chicago, but Punk claimed the original plan was for him to debut at Royal Rumble 2024. Punk was last seen during this week's "WWE Raw," where he vaguely confirmed that he'll not be around in the lead up to Crown Jewel, but he'll likely resume his feud with Seth Rollins thereafter.

