Former Cruiserweight Champion Announces He's Signed WWE Legends Deal

WWE might be focused on the future, but the company has signed several veterans to Legends deals, like Diamond Dallas Page. Now, it seems like the promotion has already picked up another legend, after Dylan Postl, known by his ring name Hornswoggle, confirmed that he's also been signed to a WWE Legends deal.

Postl took to the stage at an event for Wisconsin-based ACW — the promotion in his hometown where he got his start — and told the audience that he personally wanted to break the news to them. "You guys have always supported me, so I thought you should be the first to know. As of last week, I signed a WWE Legends contract." As the crowd erupted into applause, Postl continued to praise and thank them, dedicating the move to all those in attendance.

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨@DylanPostl has a massive announcement for the ACW Faithful! Congratulations Dylan!! pic.twitter.com/E542XIOIiL — ACW Wisconsin (@ACW_Wisconsin) October 12, 2024

His new deal opens up the possibility of making a few one-off appearances and retaking his former mantel of Hornswoggle, as well as being an ambassador for the promotion outside of the squared circle. Unlike Page or even Jesse Ventura — who also recently si6gned a WWE Legends deal – Postl is still actively wrestling, meaning he could get into a few spots like he once did, or make an appearance during the next Royal Rumble and cause some chaos before ultimately being eliminated. However, it remains to be seen if WWE has any plans for the former Cruiserweight Champion.

