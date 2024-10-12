AEW's Darby Allin Opens Up About Brody King, Looks Beyond 'Spirit Halloween Act'

Darby Allin has never pinned House of Black's Brody King in a wrestling ring, either on the independent scene or in AEW. Allin looks to change that after King accepted his open challenge for a match at WrestleDream on Saturday. Both men are connected to the state of Washington, where the pay-per-view will take place. It's where Allin grew up and where King came up in the business. Speaking on "AEW Unrestricted," Allin talked about their upcoming match following a string of losses that took him out of the AEW World Championship picture. The former Tag Team champion said his opponent is similar to him and has a big chip on his shoulder.

Advertisement

"I beat him in the coffin match, but I've never pinned him in the ring and that's a thing I've kind of carried with myself is, 'Can I beat Brody King?'" Allin said. "I think he knows the answer to that and that's why he accepted the open challenge. I feel like in a way, he kind of feels undervalued... I think he's trying to build his name off of me again and jump back into that spotlight, and he knows I've never pinned him in that ring."

Allin said that King is always dangerous, even in his "real life." He explained King is in a hardcore band, where people "get beat up" at their shows. Allin explained that those who think King is putting on an act are wrong.

"He's lived this his whole life. I kind of want to pull that out of him in the sense of like, 'Alright, be that Brody King that I know that you are in real life on AEW. Be that guy. Because that's a lot more captivating than your whole Spirit Halloween act.'" That said, Allin knows that King has fans among the AEW faithful, and they might show up for him at WrestleDream.

Advertisement