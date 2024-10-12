Kyle Fletcher Addresses Being Aligned With Will Ospreay In AEW

When Will Ospreay arrived in AEW full-time in March 2024, the first person to properly welcome him into the company was Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay and Fletcher have been friends for years, and that bond has found its way onto AEW TV in recent weeks, as they challenged The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the "Grand Slam" edition of "AEW Dynamite." Before that match, Fletcher sat down with Renee Paquette for an episode of "AEW Close-Up" to discuss his friendship with the "Aerial Assassin."

"It's really, really cool in a lot of different ways," Fletcher said. "I think more so than just a wrestling sense, we have so much history just as — not even friends, but like we just have so much history together. I think from the moment that I met him, there was that instant chemistry."

Fletcher explained that neither man can distinctly remember when they first met each other, but he does remember the first time he recalls bonding with Ospreay, as they were making fun of someone by doing handstands on the ropes. While they had already become friends, it was when Ospreay invited Fletcher and his Aussie Open tag team partner Mark Davis to live with him during the COVID-19 pandemic that their friendship was truly cemented.

"We created like this bond that I've never had in my life before. Like this group of us just like — I've never had a group of friends where we, where I feel so comfortable being myself, and that was so cool to finally find." Fletcher rounded off by saying that their friendship translates into their wrestling as he and Ospreay have such great chemistry together that the fans can invest in their real-life connection.

