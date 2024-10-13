Video: AEW Stars Take Part In Hot Ones 'Wings Of Death Match' Challenge

AEW WrestleDream is happening right this very moment, and if you're wondering how some of All Elite Wrestling's top names prepared for the October 12 pay-per-view, the answer is obvious: spicy chicken wings.

In a video uploaded to "First We Feast's" social media platforms on Friday, multiple members of the AEW locker room took part in the "Hot Ones: Wing Roulette," where they would have pick from a selection of chicken wings that varied in spice. The only catch was no one knew which wing was which, and the results were certainly interesting.

To start, former AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn did not enjoy their experience, as they all hit the 8/10 "Da Bomb," known for being one of the hottest sauces in the world. Max Caster fared the best, Gunn took one bite before spitting it out, and Anthony Bowens needed milk, ice cream, and water (in that specific order) to cool down. Harley Cameron picked the same wing and nearly ran off the set after one bite. Brody King and current AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May got away with picking the 1/10 wing, with King eating the whole wing with ease while May still felt it was quite spicy.

The stars who picked the 10/10 "Last Dab" wing were Darby Allin, who didn't even break a sweat, Kris Statlander, who went back for seconds, and Nyla Rose, who, for reasons known only to her, licked the sauce off the board once all the wings had been chosen.

Allin, King, and May will all be in action at WrestleDream, with Allin and King facing one another for the first time in two years. Presumably, if any of them put in a bad performance, they'll blame the sauce.