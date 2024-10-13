AEW's Don Callis On Whether Or Not He'd Reunite With Kenny Omega

Almost three years ago at the inaugural "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" special, Kenny Omega won the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley with help from "The Invisible Hand" Don Callis and an introduced foreign object, forming an alliance between the two Winnipeggers. Years later on the May 10, 2023, "Dynamite" during a Steel Cage match between Omega and Moxley, Callis struck Omega with a foreign object, turning on his friend and allowing Moxley to get the win. Ahead of AEW WrestleDream, Callis joined "The Mark Madden Show" and was asked if he would ever reunite with "The Best Bout Machine."

"The problem with Kenny: As gifted as he is athletically, he is as ungifted from a mental standpoint," Callis said. "Kenny has always been mentally weak, he's listened to his parents, he's listened to his friends, instead of listening to me. At the end of the day, it's not that much of a reach ... you're a lot better off listening to Don Callis than you are your parents, or to your friends, and until Kenny breaks that destructive, toxic relationship that he has with other people, I think Kenny will always be stuck in the back seat. If you look at what he's done since leaving me, his career has taken a major, major, downturn."

Callis did not outright say 'yes' or 'no,' but his response insinuates that he and the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion could potentially reform their old partnership. Callis subordinate Konosuke Takeshita won the International Championship at WrestleDream; Omega remains sidelined with a career-threatening bout with diverticulitis.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Mark Madden Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.