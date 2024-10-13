WWE's CM Punk On Inspiring (And Being Inspired By) NXT Talent

It has almost been a year since CM Punk's WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, and the former AEW star has spent a considerable amount of time giving back to the next generation of talent, spending time mentoring the stars of "WWE NXT" such as Roxanne Perez and Trick Williams. Punk was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" and reflected on his visits to the black and gold brand.

"I go home to my wife just completely humbled and emotional about it," Punk said, "I woke up one day and I was this dude. When kids come up to me and they're comfortable enough to be like, 'Hey, look at this,' and it's a picture of them when they're little at an autograph signing and they tell me, 'Hey, you inspired me to do this.' It's just like me getting to tell Roddy Piper, 'Hey, you're the reason I did this,' and I don't know if it meant anything to [Piper], but it meant something to me to be able to tell him that."

Punk was famously fired by WWE in 2014 after falling out with officials, and for years it seemed that he'd never return to wrestling, let alone his current promotion. However, being able to work with younger talent since his shocking comeback has boosted his morale this time around, but he's also a fan of the way WWE is run under its new management regime following Vince McMahon's exit, as it benefits younger stars' development.

