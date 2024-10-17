The Undertaker Discusses Interaction With WWE's Gunther, Prospect Of Working With Him

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker worked with the greats in the business across three decades. Despite retiring from in-ring action, "The Dead Man" still has some opponents within the company that he would have loved to have faced in his prime. Speaking on an episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, Undertaker said he is a big fan of current World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.

"I would have loved to see him wrestle Undertaker. That's who I would have loved to have seen him wrestle," he said. "I told him that the other day... when I saw him in Austin, [Texas], I said, 'Man, I would have drawn a lot of money with you.' He was like, 'Oh,' he was very gracious, he was like, 'Thank you.' He was very gracious and thanked me. I told him, I said, 'You're my guy.' He goes, he's got his accent, 'I hear you've said really nice things about me.' I said, 'Yeah, don't screw it up.'"

GUNTHER last defended his championship against Sami Zayn on the October 7 episode of "WWE Raw." Next up, the champion will head to Saudi Arabia for a chance at another title: WWE's new Crown Jewel Championship. The title match will pit GUNTHER against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. GUNTHER could have another WWE legend waiting in the wings for a shot at him, as Triple H teased Goldberg returning to WWE after the Austrian called him out at Bad Blood 2024.

