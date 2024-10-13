Tony Schiavone Celebrates AEW's Media Rights Deals

AEW's new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery will see the company's television product remain on the network's channels for the foreseeable future. Following months of negotiations, announcer Tony Schiavone expressed his gratitude for the promotion securing more years on mainstream television.

Advertisement

"We're very very excited about our renewal with Warner Brothers Discovery and Fox Sports Mexico," Schiavone said at the AEW WrestleDream post-show media scrum. "We're very very excited about that. I'm personally excited that my long-time career is going to continue for at least another four to five years or so. I'm honored to be here."

Schiavone joined AEW as a full-time announcer on a multi-year contract in 2019. The former WCW announcer has been a mainstay behind the commentary booth since then, and he accepted a role on the talent relations team in 2022. It seems that Schiavone wears many hats in AEW, and he'll have a part to play in the promotion as it enters its new era after coming to terms on a new media rights agreement.

Advertisement

AEW's new deal will reportedly see the company gain over $150 million per year for at least four more years, with the option for a fifth on the table. That said, the promotion has encountered some stumbling blocks since the agreement came to fruition, with the October 8 edition of "AEW Dynamite" gaining record-low ratings, with a 53% drop-off from the previous episode. It now remains to be seen if the show will bounce back this coming Wednesday when it returns to its regularly scheduled night and timeslot.