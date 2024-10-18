CM Punk Opens Up About His Original 'Road Family' In WWE

Wrestlers are often required to get to each town and find accommodation on their own, with rental cars and carpools being the most common means of transportation. To save money and the hassle of figuring out how to make each town and where to stay, road families are formed, where the same group of people travel together to shows and events. This was the experience of CM Punk, who remembered his old WWE road family on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"My first road family is Doug Basham and Kevin Fertig [Mordecai/Kevin Thorn]," Punk said, "They're both Louisville, Kentucky guys, we all lived down in Louisville, so it was literally just like a, 'You wanna ride with us?' And I was like, 'Yeah, great,' because they were vets in a way that I wasn't. You could argue, 'Oh, well I have the same amount of shower time as you,' but they were already in the system. Basham did his stuff on [WWE] SmackDown, so he's been up and down. Fertig has done his stuff on SmackDown, so they obviously have perspective, and I was just like, 'Yeah, I love it, let's go.'"

Punk was travelling with Basham and Fertig in 2004 and, at that time GPS was an uncommon, luxury item. Punk remembered that one of the three would have MapQuest directions printed out and at times, and he would travel with a road atlas. Since then, Punk has used his experiences to help other talents on their travels.

