Konnan Reacts To AEW's New Media Rights Deal

AEW and WBD have agreed to a new, lucrative media rights deal, ensuring many more years of AEW programming on TNT and TBS. One of AEW's most vocal critics, former WCW Television Champion Konnan is thrilled for the company.

"Congratulations on getting 3 more years. Obviously, that will never, ever be printed, [I] dare anyone to," Konnan said on "Keeping It 100" recently, clarifying his various comments over the years. "We don't want you to get canceled, we just want the show to get better by explaining who these Japanese and Mexican wrestlers are."

Konnan was critical of the deal when rumors first surfaced, noting that the $170 million price tag is far from the billion-dollar offer that Khan has claimed in the past, though regardless the AEW President has been adamant the company was profitable ahead of the increase in media rights fees. The company is not only continuing on WBD networks. Freed of the exclusivity of the original extension, the company is rumored to be negotiating a Friday night program on Fox, either a new show called "Shockwave" or as the new home of "Rampage."

AEW is not only set to remain on WBD networks but will also be simulcast on the Max streaming platform in 2025, which will also eventually be home to the AEW PPV library. The news comes as WWE also joins the streaming world, as "Raw" will leave The USA Network for Netflix in January 2025, marking an end to over 30 years on cable television.