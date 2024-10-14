Former AEW Writer Jimmy Jacobs Reportedly Didn't View This Rising Star As A Top Guy

The recent departure of Jimmy Jacobs from AEW has opened up a can of worms, with Jacobs' departure talked about extensively on social media due to reports of certain decisions he had a hand in while working for AEW. However, several of those reports were later misinterpreted, including a story about Jacobs not wanting to push Daniel Garcia.

Ibou of WrestlePurists clarified some of the confusion in a new X (formerly known as Twitter) space.

"He doesn't dislike Daniel, he just didn't see him at that level," Ibou said. "He did not see a top guy in him necessarily, and so usually in situations where it was like, 'Hey, why don't we give this to Daniel Garcia?' he was rarely ever going to be the guy who was like, 'Oh, hell yeah, man, let's do that.'"

Ibou revealed why Garcia's storylines in AEW have been on and off, and this had little to do with Jacobs. "The reason why Daniel's creative came off herky-jerky was because a lot of the times when he was put in big situations, it was rarely because of the creative team and asking him to be in those situations, it was top guys wanting to work with him. Whether it be Will Ospreay or MJF, it was typically them going, 'Hey, I want to work with him' and AEW obliging."

Garcia has hit the ground running since re-signing with AEW, confronting Jack Perry at WrestleDream to let the "Scapegoat" know that he will be the next to challenge him for the AEW TNT Championship.

