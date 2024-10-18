AEW's Will Ospreay Wants A Match Against This Storied Veteran

Will Ospreay is a star that many wrestlers have expressed their desire to face in the ring, but the AEW star too has a few names that he would like to get in the squared circle with, one of whom is a legendary figure.

The Aerial Assassin was a recent guest on "The Masked Man Show," where he revealed that he wants to face WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, whom he not only considers a true legend of the business but also who fits in AEW like a glove.

"Adam Copeland," Ospreay said. "Like I want to know what that looks like. I would love to know like ... he was saying a little while ago like when he was in the ring and when he was healthy, like, he would just try a new thing every single time, and I can't remember a time where he was like this. He fits right into AEW, and it's, like ... it's such a weird concept to wrap your head around because it's like, 'Man, I grew up watching you.'"

Ospreay explained that the era of "WWE SmackDown" that featured the famous "SmackDown Six" was when he started watching wrestling and gravitated towards stars who prioritized the work-rate of the business more than anything else, which included Copeland. The former AEW International Champion wants to see how well Copeland could hold up in a match with him in the future.

"He just stands out, his enthusiasm for AEW and the way he has generated so much positivity backstage, and I would like a big money, main event-style match with him," revealed Ospreay. "I want to test him as much as he wants to test me."

