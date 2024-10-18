Why Tommy Dreamer Calls WWE Ending Undertaker-Mania Streak Wrestling's Worst Decision

There have been a lot of bad decisions made in pro wrestling, and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer, who has been in the business since 1989, has seen his fair share of them.

During a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Dreamer named Brock Lesnar breaking The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak in 2014 as the worst moment in wrestling history.

"I still to this day would say perhaps the worst decision in professional wrestling history. I just don't think Brock needed at the time either," said Dreamer.

The veteran star explained that the match took the air out of the room and not in a good way, but from a business perspective. He can't wrap his head around why WWE did it, and the reason Lesnar was the one to break the hallowed record.

"The Streak was as popular and as a draw for WrestleMania. If you think about it, he had a few more matches left in him. When you went to two days, that was a guaranteed main event right there where you didn't have to overthink what you had, who was going to be this next person to do it. Never would have done it; Brock didn't need it, you always do something like that for someone who needs it. Wish it never happened, the only way I think 'Taker should have lost is if it was his last ever match."

The end of the Streak being Dreamer's worst decision in wrestling answers a question he set up recently, as the ECW legend recently claimed that the second worst decision in wrestling history was when WCW removed Rey Mysterio's mask in 1999.

