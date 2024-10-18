Eric Bischoff Details The One Issue He Had Working With Jim Ross In WCW

Eric Bischoff has discussed one major issue he had with Jim Ross's commentary during the WWE legend's spell in WCW.

During a recent edition of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff talked about working alongside the legendary commentator in the commentary booth in WCW and praised Ross' detail-oriented approach towards announcing as well as his ability to format his announcing. But, he believes that what made Ross great as an announcer in WCW, was also the thing that he didn't like, as he felt that the constant pushing of WCW's various offerings during the show was something he didn't agree with.

Advertisement

"But one of the things I didn't like about the way Jim handled play-by-play was, because he had all of his, 'Here, we're going to pitch the magazine, here,' regardless of what was happening in the match, 'We're going to pitch the magazine, here, now, we're going to pitch the 900 line, here we're going to pitch this here, we're going to pitch that here,' and, of course, the office being the office and not thinking about how that impacts the audience or takes away from what's going on in television or the audience, it's like, 'Oh, yeah, announce that or let's promote this or let's promote that.' And before you know it, you're listening to an announce track that is non-compelling, if that's the right way to say it, uncompelling, fuc**ng boring."

Advertisement

He attributed this style of announcing as unhelpful to both the product and the consumer, an approach he did not support.

"It happens because of the commercial pressure. We have talked before on this show when you have too many masters to serve, you don't serve any of them. You attempt but they all suffer," said Bischoff.

Bischoff claimed that once he became an executive producer at WCW, he stopped announcers from plugging every endorsement during the broadcast of the show, arguing that the audience didn't care about it.