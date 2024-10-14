AEW's MJF Sends Expletive-Laced Farewell Message To Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley won the AEW World Championship and ended Bryan Danielson's full-time career at WrestleDream 2024. Since then, the wrestling world has reacted to Danielson's retirement by mostly praising his contributions to the business following a storied career. However, MJF probably won't lose any sleep over having to say goodbye to "The American Dragon," though he did give him a backhanded compliment.

"Good career I guess," MJF wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Idk whatever, f**k off."

MJF and Danielson were at odds with each other last year, partaking in a feud that culminated at AEW Revolution with a critically acclaimed Iron Man match that lasted over an hour. Danielson and MJF have both had plenty of great matches since then, but it remains to be seen if the former will have more. Danielson claims that this is only the end of his full-time run, but his health situation must take priority for now.

Backstage details surrounding Danielson's retirement have confirmed that he was working with legitimate injuries and without a contract these past few months. The former AEW World Champion has been vocal about needing neck surgery, which he will receive before resuming wrestling. It's unknown if he'll remain with the promotion in a behind-the-scenes capacity moving forward, though Tony Khan hopes Danielson stays with AEW for years to come.

WrestleDream also saw MJF return to AEW to confront Daniel Garcia following a hiatus to shoot a movie. However, his beatdown on the rising star was interrupted by a returning Adam Cole, whose beef with MJF looks set to continue.