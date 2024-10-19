Bruce Prichard Credits WWE Personality For Ideating The Undertaker's Streak

The Undertaker's WWE WrestleMania 21-match winning Streak was one of pro wrestling's longest-standing storylines. However, Brock Lesnar shockingly ended it at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, causing some fans to cry in the process. That said, despite its significance, The Streak didn't officially become a thing until WrestleMania 18, when it was pointed out that Undertaker had competed at 10 consecutive 'Manias without suffering a defeat.

"The Streak kinda came up from Michael Hayes. Michael would always have tidbits of information that Michael would kind of throw out," Bruce Prichard recalled during an episode of "Something To Wrestle." "'Hey, you know what? 'Taker's undefeated at WrestleMania, there's something we could do there, you know?' Is there a story there?'" Prichard added that Hayes consistently brought up the idea of Undertaker's undefeated run until it was finally greenlit into a storyline.

WWE's decision to let The Streak end has been criticized over the years, especially since Lesnar was the one to beat Undertaker, as opposed to a rising star who might have benefited more from the win. However, Arn Anderson is in the camp of people who believe it shouldn't have ended at all. Anderson opined that the "Deadman" should've retired at WrestleMania with his Streak intact, explaining that a loss to Undertaker never buried any star. Undertaker himself has had different opinions on how The Streak should've ended over the years, noting that Bray Wyatt should've been the one to dethrone him.

