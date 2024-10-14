Backstage News On Bobby Lashley's AEW Status

With the recent AEW signings of both MVP and Shelton Benjamin, it seems like only a matter of time until Bobby Lashley reunites with his former Hurt Business stablemates. Ahead of this weekend's AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view in Tacoma, Washington, many were under the impression that Lashley would use the event to debut, especially with MVP's ongoing angle with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

In light of the speculation, Fightful Select inquired with their sources in AEW, noting that they believed there were several early indications that Lashley was considered to debut during WrestleDream. The report claims that he would have attacked Strickland, but AEW decided against it, as Bryan Danielson was scheduled to be attacked later on in the show, and this would have put two Washington natives on the receiving ends of beatdowns.

Fightful's sources did, however, claim that Lashley is expected to appear within the next few weeks to align with MVP and Benjamin. However, the outlet also noted that he hasn't been spotted backstage yet, and was not present during WrestleDream.

MVP has been very open with his critiques of how Lashley was used in WWE before he parted ways with the promotion. The veteran admitted that he understands WWE's decision to focus on younger talent, but taking Lashley out of the title picture made no sense, especially since he still looks better than many of the younger performers. Additionally, MVP opined that moving away from Brock Lesnar opened up another spot Lashley should have taken. Now that the men are reunited again, only time will tell if they'll have success in AEW. and if MVP will be able to move the stable in the direction he orginally envisioned.

