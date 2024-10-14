More Backstage Details On Jimmy Jacobs' AEW Exit

Jimmy Jacobs has parted ways with AEW after serving on the promotion's creative division since June 2023. The split was reportedly amicable, but a slew of reports have flooded in about alleged backstage disagreements, boasting claims that Jacobs was strongly against pushing Daniel Garcia, among other stories. However, people shouldn't read into the negativity.

Advertisement

Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer looked into the matter on an episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," and attempted to shine some light on the truth about his relationship with the promotion. Alvarez noted that there is a possibility that Jacobs could return down the line, while Meltzer claimed that his sources didn't mention anything about re-joining at a later date. Despite the unlikelihood of a return, though, nothing bad has been said about the ROH veteran.

"I was just told that the guy — aside from Tony Khan that goes to every show — I think Jimmy Jacobs went to more shows while he was there than anyone," Meltzer noted.

Meltzer pointed out that Jacobs was at every taping and this likely led to a lot of travel, which could be why he was allegedly "burnt out." Meltzer again emphasized that nobody said anything negative about Jacobs, and he got the impression that the "Zombie Princess" made the decision himself, which Alvarez corroborated.

Advertisement

"He did make it clear that he did not do nearly as much writing of the shows as people think he did," Meltzer added, noting that Jacobs still worked closely with Khan. "He was technically, technically, not in creative but was an assistant to Tony... but he did suggest ideas in creative."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.