Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Retain WWE Women's Tag Titles Vs. Damage CTRL On WWE RAW

With Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson watching ringside, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair put their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Kairi Sane and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL on "WWE Raw." By the end of the night, the champs stood tall, titles in hand — with a bit of assistance from the "WWE NXT" tag team.

Cargill and Sky started off the match with Belair tagging in and joining her partner to double-team SKY and isolate her. Sane tagged in and they repaid the favor by double-teaming Belair. Sane took her down with a flying crossbody on the outside. Cargill took Sane down with a backbreaker and a powerbomb. Following a missile drop kick to Belair, Damage CTRL double-teamed her again. Sane hit an elbow drop, but as SKY went up for Over The Moonsault, Belair rolled out of the ring to help Cargill and sent Sane into the barricade.

On the outside, the champs jawed with Legend and Jackson. SKY took advantage of their distraction, but Jackson grabbed SKY by the hair so Legend could punch her in the jaw while the ref was looking elsewhere. Back in the ring Belair, hit the K.O.D. on SKY to retain the titles.

The finish suggests Legend and Jackson could be getting involved in a program with Damage CTRL after coming up short in their own bid for the tag titles on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" (a match that was briefly interrupted by a rogue Kevin Owens).