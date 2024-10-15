Kurt Angle Explains Why Vince McMahon Fined Him $8000 In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has done it all in the business, and for some fans, he's best known for his comedic antics over anything else he accomplished physically in the squared circle.

The Olympic gold medalist recently appeared on "Notsam Wrestling" to discuss his illustrious career, and spoke about his time, about a year and a half into his tenure with the company, when he was working with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and producing skits. Host Sam Roberts said when he watched those segments, he thought they were like "Saturday Night Live" skits, where the actors try and see if they can break another actor's character. Angle agreed that wasn't far off, and said he paid for it.

"Vince said, 'Hey, we're going to do these pre-tapes, but last week was a disaster because you guys kept breaking characters. You guys kept laughing. So, this week, if you break character, you get fined $2,000,'" Angle explained. "So, I got fined $8,000 because I broke character four different times. I started getting serious. I was like, 'I can't do that anymore, I'm going to lose all my money.' So, I wouldn't break character anymore, I don't know how I was able to do it."

Despite the hefty fine, Angle went on to work for the now-disgraced McMahon for almost ten years in total and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016. Angle also recently spoke more about "Stone Cold" in another interview, and said had Austin stuck around in the company, he would have addressed Angle's previous substance abuse issues as they happened.

