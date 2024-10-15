Why NXT's Vic Joseph Views His Tenure On WWE Raw As A 'Failure'

Current "WWE NXT" play-by-play commentator Vic Joseph found himself among the many going through "WWE Raw's" turnstile of commentators from 2019 and 2021. Like others during that time, Joseph's tenure on "Raw" was short-lived.

During an appearance on "Rosenberg Wrestling," Joseph admitted to being his own worst critic, chalking up his time on "Raw" as a failure. But he further explained that the experience helped shape him for his current role as "NXT"'s lead commentator.

"I look at it as a failure, because if it wasn't a failure, I'd still be doing the show," Joseph said of his time on "Raw." "I thank Paul Heyman for giving me that opportunity ... he always tells me, 'You didn't fail. It was just a bad situation.' I look at it a little bit differently because I'm a little bit harder on myself, but man, if you go back and listen to 2019 Vic Joseph and you listen to 2024 Vic Joseph, it is night and frickin day."

The former Cleveland sports broadcaster said that he was initially overwhelmed by "Raw's" frequent use of graphics and transitions, and found it difficult to keep up with the play-by-play with everything happening so fast on screen. But he remarked that he's far more comfortable dealing with those elements now, exuding more confidence while speaking about his work in "NXT."

"If I didn't have that failure, I would not have known how to succeed," Joseph said. "Coming back in 2020 with 'NXT,' I've been in this seat ever since. I have felt that every year I have gotten better, and I do feel that it's, like, my home, [and] for lack of a better phrase, my show."

For his efforts, Joseph now enjoys weekly exposure on network television following "NXT's" move to the CW Network.