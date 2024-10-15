WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Reacts To AEW WrestleDream Plastic Bag Spot

Bryan Danielson has now been suffocated with a plastic bag twice, first by Jon Moxley at All Out following his match against Jack Perry, and again after his WrestleDream loss, at the hands of Wheeler Yuta. If the idea was to get people talking, the spots seem to have worked, but everyone isn't a fan of the tactic, including WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

On "Kliq This," Nash addressed the incident for the second time and wasn't impressed, instead perplexed at both the strategy and the execution.

"Is this [autoerotic asphyxiation]?" he asked. "Because it looks to me like instead of pulling the bag off of his head, it looks like he's like [making it even tighter]. I mean, it's a plastic bag. Why wouldn't you be pulling it the other way over your chin?"

Nash, who has plenty of Hollywood experience referenced how such a move has been done in the movies.

"This has always gotten heat in movies, when the guy is like John Wick, you know?" he explained before pointing out the big difference. "But he's bound in a chair with his hands behind his back. Maybe [AEW isn't] cinema-based."

Ultimately, the biggest concern for Nash is the potential influence on impressionable viewers, though he understands AEW's penchant for over-the-top violence in today's wrestling landscape.

"Like I said last week, this is just bad enough for your 8- and 6-year-old kids to f****** get this idea, since [AEW does] it weekly now. It's their new go-to spot. I guess at this point people [chant 'boring'] if you go for the rear chin so f******, you gotta pick s*** up. The rear bag spot," said Nash.

