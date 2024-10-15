WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Details Response To People Who Call Wrestling 'Fake'

The scripted nature of pro wrestling still carries the label of "fake" from those who don't understand the performance and character-driven aspects of what is presented as a sport, despite the presence of bonafide wrestling legends like Kurt Angle.

In a new interview with WFAN, Angle was asked how he dealt with people asking about wrestling's theatrical side.

"Punch 'em in the nose," Angle joked, before giving his serious answer. "You're right, it's predetermined, but the bumps that we take. We're bumping on plywood, it brings long-term injuries, your knees go. Your neck goes, your back goes, your knees go."

Angle noted how many wrestlers, himself included, have been trapped in alcohol and drug dependency to deal with the very real aches and pains that come with the predetermined entertainment.

"I think it's the toughest form of sport I've ever been involved in," Angle said.

He mentioned that he's suffered more injuries in his pro wrestling career than during his time in amateur wrestling. Angle has been open about how deep the drug issues in WWE ran during his time there, referring to it as a "hidden pleasure," which many in the business refused to talk about, despite the prevalence of dangerous drugs.

Angle's drug of choice was famously painkillers, with the Olympic gold medalist being dubbed "Perc Angle" due to the former WWE and TNA Champion's heavy use of Percodan. The WWE Hall of Famer has been clean for roughly 14 years, following a wake-up call around 2010 which saw the WWE Hall of Famer finally accept help and begin rehabilitation.