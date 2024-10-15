Bully Ray Explains How GCW Art Of War Games Team-Up With Matt Cardona Came Together

This past weekend, Matt Cardona added another notch to his belt, when he and Deathmatch Royalty stablemates Broski Jimmy and Mance Warner defeated 1 Called Manders, Effy, Joey Janela, and Matthew Justice in a WarGames match at GCW Fight Club: The Art of WarGames. Cardona and his gang didn't do it alone, however, as they received help from Allie Katch, who interfered to turn on long-time Bussy partner Effy, and two-time Hall of Famer, "Busted Open Radio" co-host, and former GCW critic Bully Ray, who served as the surprise final member of Cardona's team.

On Tuesday morning's edition of "Busted Open," Bully revealed how his alliance with Cardona all came together.

"So I get a call from Cardona," Bully said. "Not a text, an actual call. So you could imagine my shock when I looked down at the phone and it just says 'Cardona.' With our history, I'm not expecting a phone call from him. I picked it up. 'What's going on? What do you need?' He's not calling me to ask me how I'm doing. He brings me up to speed on the situation. He's in this WarGames Death Match in Atlantic City, needs a surprise partner to round out his team. Am I available?"

Bully was receptive to the idea, but only if Cardona was willing to pay Bully the price he was accustomed to, and kept his appearance a secret. According to Bully, there was no hesitation on Cardona's part to accommodate him.

"I pulled up to the Showboat in Atlantic City, he met me outside, handed me the envelope, made sure every last dead Benjamin was in there," Bully said. "I kind of hid out for awhile, but when the time is right, I went to the ring."

