Bully Ray Thinks These Two Stars Could Be How WWE & AEW Bridge Gap

While the chances are Bryan Danielson will wrestle again at some point down the road, his full time career came to a definitive end this past Saturday at AEW WrestleDream, when Jon Moxley defeated him to win the AEW World Championship, and then proceeded to destroy Danielson after the match, alongside Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Marina Shaffir, and Wheeler Yuta. While Danielson appears to still be committed to AEW when he does return, this chapter of his career ending has some wondering if a WWE Hall of Fame induction could be in the cards, either soon or years down the road.

That topic came up today on "Busted Open Radio," with co-hosts Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray pondering when Danielson's WWE Hall of Fame induction could take place. Bully went a little further than just Danielson, however, suggesting that his Hall of Fame induction, coupled with one for fellow AEW star, and former WWE star, Chris Jericho, may be the thing that bridges the gap between AEW and WWE, two promotions still very much at odds with each other.

"If the WWE turns around and does reach out and go 'Hey Tony, we want to induct Chris...' or 'We want to induct Bryan,' that's an interesting conversation now," Bully said. "'We want to bring them over for a weekend during WrestleMania. We want to put them in the Hall of Fame. We want to give them their flowers, the ring on their finger, and then they're all yours again.' That might be a way for the two sides to do something together."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription