WWE's Lexis King Styles Hair After LOTR Hero Because He 'Always Did The Right Thing'

"WWE NXT" star Lexis King may be headed toward a babyface turn in the company's developmental brand, and his new look on social media could be hinting to that fact as well. King took to his X account to show off a new hairstyle, alongside a pair of dark sunglasses and his signature facial hair, and compared himself to Lord of the Rings hero Legolas, specifically, because the character is a good guy. "Another day means another opportunity to prove I am the BETTER man! I had my girlfriend do my hair like Legolas because he was a great hero that always did the right thing, just like I'm going to do tonight on @WWENXT," the real-life Brian Pillman Jr. wrote, also tagging The CW and using the hashtag "Long Live Lexis King."

Another day means another opportunity to prove I am the BETTER man! I had my girlfriend do my hair like Legolas because he was a great hero that always did the right thing, just like I'm going to do tonight on @WWENXT @TheCW 👑#WWENXT #longlivelexisking pic.twitter.com/Q3dObl3VYX — King (@LexisKingWWE) October 15, 2024

King has been feuding with Meta-Four's Oro Mensah in recent weeks, with each man holding a win over the other. Mensah defeated King on the September 24 "NXT," but pinned King with his feet on the ropes for leverage. A few weeks prior, King defeated Mensah in quick fashion, also winning with his feet on the ropes.

Last week on "NXT," King asked Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey what he could do to get ahead of Mensah, and what match type specifically would discourage cheating. King and Mensah are set to go-head-to-head on Tuesday's "NXT," which will take place back at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, but no match stipulation was announced prior to the show.

