Bully Ray Explains Why Shove To Shelton Benjamin At AEW WrestleDream Was Too Much

A new crop of fresh, yet familiar, faces have shown up in AEW recently that has fans excited. Former WWE stars MVP and Shelton Benjamin are now "All Elite" with rumors swirling that former WWE Champion and Hurt Business powerhouse Bobby Lashley will be joining them imminently. While reviewing AEW's WrestleDream PPV on "Busted Open," Bully Ray took issue with Swerve Strickland shoving Benjamin in a segment during the event.

Advertisement

"We all know that if Shelton wants to, whether it's in a ring or in real life, he can stretch 99.9% of the entire f—ing wrestling business, period! End of story," Ray remarked. "There aren't many people in this industry that I have been in the presence of where I have said to myself, 'Aw sh–, I don't want to have to go at it with this guy.' Shelton's one of them."

With Benjamin's credentials and AEW building up a new version of him, Ray found Strickland's shove 'too much,' lacking any trepidation or concern for the threat that Benjamin is.

"When Shelton steps up, I want to see Swerve think twice about what he's about to say or do; that gives Shelton more credibility," Ray suggested. "The minute you shove Shelton like a b—-, which is exactly what Swerve did, it kinda takes the wind out of my sails and the mystique out of Shelton.

Advertisement

The WWE Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on what he would have done with the segment if he oversaw it, first commenting that the shove never happens.

"If I'm producing that segment, the moment Shelton steps up to Swerve, you see the concern in Swerve's eyes," Ray said, "He doesn't have to back down, but he knocks the bass out of his own voice because he knows the guy standing across from him can turn him into a pretzel and snap every bone in his body."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.